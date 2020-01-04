State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.22% of Despegar.com worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 255.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,041,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 943.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 977,227 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Despegar.com by 33.7% during the second quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,157,000 after buying an additional 783,270 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Despegar.com by 31.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,154,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,923,000 after buying an additional 514,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,384,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,225,000 after buying an additional 485,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Despegar.com Corp has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $949.57 million, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.21 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Despegar.com Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DESP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.