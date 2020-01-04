State Street Corp Takes $1.74 Million Position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,773,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. State Street Corp owned about 1.18% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

LCTX opened at $0.83 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.