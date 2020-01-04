State Street Corp Takes $1.88 Million Position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 134,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. State Street Corp owned 0.99% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 23.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMBI opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $16.02.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Harold T. Hanley III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

