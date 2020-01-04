Status 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19.46 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. Status has a total market capitalization of $31.63 million and $19.46 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Livecoin, Neraex and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.43 or 0.01422636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00121090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, LATOKEN, Poloniex, Bittrex, Huobi, Cobinhood, Koinex, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, OOOBTC, Gate.io, Bancor Network, OTCBTC, TOPBTC, Neraex, ChaoEX, DragonEX, DEx.top, Liqui, Upbit, Kyber Network, Tidex, Kucoin, IDAX, Ovis, DDEX, ABCC, Binance, Bithumb, CoinTiger, OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC, BigONE, IDCM and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

