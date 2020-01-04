Status Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.89 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, TOPBTC, Gatecoin and DEx.top. Status has a total market capitalization of $31.64 million and $15.89 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00187103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.01475706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00122919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024669 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, GOPAX, ZB.COM, Gatecoin, OOOBTC, Liqui, Ovis, OKEx, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, IDAX, Gate.io, DDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Livecoin, Binance, CoinTiger, DragonEX, Kucoin, IDEX, ChaoEX, DEx.top, Neraex, BigONE, Kyber Network, TOPBTC, Koinex, Tidex, ABCC, OTCBTC, Poloniex, Huobi, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, IDCM, Bithumb and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

