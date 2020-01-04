Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MITO. BMO Capital Markets lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 price target on Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura set a $28.00 price target on Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $3.02 on Friday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

