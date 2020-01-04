Stealth Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $5,917.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004173 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001352 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009122 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00052786 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,351,892 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

