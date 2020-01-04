Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.92.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie set a $31.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 151,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

