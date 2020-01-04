Steem Dollars (SBD) Market Capitalization Hits $4.47 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $18,765.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00008201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,385.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.03055179 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005039 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00592022 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000696 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,349,655 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, GOPAX, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

