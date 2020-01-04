Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Steem has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001673 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Bithumb, OpenLedger DEX and Binance. Steem has a market capitalization of $43.70 million and approximately $258,306.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,338.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.03024123 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00583102 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00021693 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000524 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000428 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 372,893,249 coins and its circulating supply is 355,919,155 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, Bittrex, Poloniex, HitBTC, Upbit, Bithumb, Binance, GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.