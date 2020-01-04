Steem Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $44.85 million and $284,400.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001678 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, RuDEX, Huobi and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,501.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.35 or 0.03015090 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00588612 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005928 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00020953 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000541 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000426 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 372,938,125 coins and its circulating supply is 355,964,031 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, GOPAX, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb, Upbit, Binance, Huobi, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

