SteepCoin Price Up 71.4% This Week (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $26,900.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 71.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005037 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007240 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

