Stellar Trading Up 0.8% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $921.73 million and $157.20 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000612 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Kucoin, GOPAX and Bitfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00186922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.01476499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00123103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024648 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,054,779,554 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, CoinEgg, Binance, Exrates, CryptoMarket, ABCC, Kryptono, Exmo, C2CX, Sistemkoin, Huobi, Bittrex, Kucoin, Stellarport, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Upbit, Gate.io, Liquid, Indodax, Bitfinex, Koineks, Kraken, GOPAX, Stronghold, RippleFox, Vebitcoin, Ovis, BitMart, BCEX, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Poloniex, OKEx, CEX.IO, Kuna, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

