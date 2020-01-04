Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.18 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 20.01%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $282,816.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $617,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,937.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,236 shares of company stock worth $5,517,615. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. CWM LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 1,449.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

