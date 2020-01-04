Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 4th (PARR, PAYS, PBA, PDM, PFNX, PINC, PING, PLUG, POL, POR)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, January 4th:

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Par Pacific Holdings Inc alerts:

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing proteins. The company’s lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis, for the potential treatment of patients with retinal diseases. It leverages its Pf?nex Expression Technology (TM) platform to build a pipeline of product candidates and preclinical products under development including other biosimilars, as well as vaccines, generics and next generation biologics. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PolyOne Corporation is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. PolyOne are dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. PolyOne, business is structured to provide operations with the specialized polymer materials, services and solutions need. PolyOne are a premier provider of specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. A leading provider of specialized custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, as well as specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. “

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.