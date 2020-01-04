Storj (STORJ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $779,714.00

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $13.72 million and approximately $779,714.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001377 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Gate.io, Bittrex and ABCC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00187117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121749 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Storj

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, Ethfinex, CoinTiger, ABCC, Binance, OKEx, Poloniex, Liquid, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Bittrex, IDEX, IDAX, Livecoin, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

