Stratis (STRAT) Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. Stratis has a market cap of $30.25 million and $739,904.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00004136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Cryptomate, Bittylicious and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004268 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001269 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009246 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000870 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00052917 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,629,394 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Bithumb, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Crex24, Cryptomate, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

