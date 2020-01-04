Stratis (STRAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.68 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Stratis has a market cap of $31.68 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00004235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, HitBTC, Bithumb and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004380 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001428 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009061 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000883 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00051645 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,630,066 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Crex24, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Coinrail, Poloniex, Binance, Cryptopia, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

