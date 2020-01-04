Streamit Coin (STREAM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.95 Million

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00005928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Streamit Coin has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $25,960.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00476059 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001363 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Streamit Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 10,762,121 coins and its circulating supply is 6,769,500 coins. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#.

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

Streamit Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

