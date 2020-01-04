StrongHands Masternode Reaches 1-Day Volume of $70.00 (SHMN)

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One StrongHands Masternode coin can now be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, StrongHands Masternode has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands Masternode has a total market capitalization of $55,751.00 and $70.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00476432 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000140 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode Coin Profile

SHMN is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 1,760,940 coins. StrongHands Masternode’s official website is www.stronghands.info/masternodes. StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial.

Buying and Selling StrongHands Masternode

StrongHands Masternode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands Masternode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands Masternode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

