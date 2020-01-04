StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) Trading Up 10.8% This Week

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One StrongHands Masternode coin can now be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. StrongHands Masternode has a total market cap of $88,225.00 and approximately $233.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StrongHands Masternode has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00476166 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001353 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About StrongHands Masternode

SHMN is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 1,759,655 coins. StrongHands Masternode’s official website is www.stronghands.info/masternodes. StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial.

StrongHands Masternode Coin Trading

StrongHands Masternode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands Masternode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands Masternode using one of the exchanges listed above.

