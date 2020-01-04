StrongHands (SHND) One Day Trading Volume Tops $422.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and STEX. StrongHands has a market cap of $659,000.00 and approximately $422.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StrongHands has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,626,535,965 coins and its circulating supply is 16,213,341,611 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, STEX, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.