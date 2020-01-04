Sumokoin Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded up 43.6% against the dollar. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $356,072.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002070 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Indodax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00679731 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003310 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001924 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001661 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 25,453,079 coins and its circulating supply is 18,753,079 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

Sumokoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Indodax and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.