Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Get Sunoco alerts:

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,095.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Machell Simon acquired 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $84,802.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 190,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,637. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Sunoco has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 31.52%. Sunoco’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.