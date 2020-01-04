SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

In related news, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $1,051,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,408.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,559. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SunTrust Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in SunTrust Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunTrust Banks stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. SunTrust Banks has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $71.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average of $66.45.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

