sUSD (SUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.68 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00013217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. sUSD has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and $1,680.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.04 or 0.01480626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 9,771,436 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.