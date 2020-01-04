Swap (XWP) Reaches Market Cap of $253,434.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Swap has a total market capitalization of $253,434.00 and approximately $190,149.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Swap has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00187379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.01457547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00122279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 7,603,822 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap.

Swap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

