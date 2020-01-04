Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37,836.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 142.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $37,836.00 and $13,697.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swapcoinz token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swapcoinz Token Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,478,175 tokens. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io.

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

