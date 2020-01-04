Swarm City (SWT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $345,979.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, HitBTC and Upbit. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Swarm City has a total market cap of $345,979.00 and $3.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00187645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.01463641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00122238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city.

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

