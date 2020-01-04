Swarm Market Capitalization Achieves $1.86 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $1,870.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

