SwiftCash (SWIFT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. SwiftCash has a market cap of $40,973.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SwiftCash alerts:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000259 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 111,105,246 coins and its circulating supply is 110,384,815 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwiftCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwiftCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.