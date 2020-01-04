Syscoin Hits Market Capitalization of $11.92 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $11.92 million and $205,433.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bittylicious, YoBit and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00578597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010788 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 574,956,851 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Binance, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Sistemkoin, Bittylicious, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

