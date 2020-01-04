TaaS Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One TaaS token can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00006379 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC and CoinExchange. TaaS has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $685.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

