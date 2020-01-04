Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

TLND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of -0.11. Talend has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a negative return on equity of 216.86%. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $1,589,184.00. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Talend by 30.0% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 997,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 75.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after buying an additional 410,089 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 11.3% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

