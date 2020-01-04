TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TapImmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). TapImmune reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TapImmune will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TapImmune.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRKR shares. ValuEngine raised TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price target on TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

MRKR stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.83 and a quick ratio of 15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. TapImmune has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

About TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

