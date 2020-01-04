Target Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 88.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Target Coin has a market cap of $1,759.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Target Coin has traded down 96.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Target Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Target Coin Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin.

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Target Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

