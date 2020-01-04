Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 346.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 36.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TCO opened at $30.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.64. Taubman Centers has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is 70.50%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.