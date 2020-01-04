TCASH (TCASH) Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. TCASH has a market capitalization of $334,897.00 and $810,668.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TCASH has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TCASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039287 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003988 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000707 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html. The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

