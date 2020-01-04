TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,148.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $222,791.00 and approximately $8,148.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

