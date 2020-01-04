Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.35 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) will report sales of $10.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tech Data’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.25 billion and the highest is $10.53 billion. Tech Data reported sales of $10.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full year sales of $36.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.87 billion to $37.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $37.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.96 billion to $38.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tech Data.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Northcoast Research lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

TECD opened at $143.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.19. Tech Data has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $145.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.89.

In related news, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $36,592.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tech Data by 54.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tech Data during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tech Data by 11.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tech Data by 18.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

