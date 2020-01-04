Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $278,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,139.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,749 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,461 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,285,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $417,444,000 after acquiring an additional 138,464 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,335,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $155,123,000 after purchasing an additional 572,388 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,005,000 after purchasing an additional 558,650 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 44.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 319,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 114.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 556,269 shares during the last quarter.

TDOC opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.68. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.