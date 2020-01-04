Tellor Hits Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Tellor has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $69,742.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $3.67 or 0.00048904 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.01478978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024647 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tellor’s total supply is 778,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,344 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor.

Tellor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

