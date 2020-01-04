TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Earns News Sentiment Score of 1.07

Headlines about TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 1.07 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s score:

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,728,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,066. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.86 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

TCEHY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

