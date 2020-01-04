Terracoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $89.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $650,649.00 and $89.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,357.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.58 or 0.03022538 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00590705 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00021593 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000522 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.