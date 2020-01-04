Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.19

Headlines about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have trended neutral on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.81.

Tesla stock traded up $12.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $443.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,614,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,748,068. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $454.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,681 shares of company stock valued at $32,976,113. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

