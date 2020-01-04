Tesla’s (TSLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $355.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $443.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.93 and its 200-day moving average is $278.47. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.45, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $454.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $158,561.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,616.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,681 shares of company stock worth $32,976,113. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

