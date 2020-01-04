Tether 1-Day Volume Tops $26.29 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Exmo, Coinut and EXX. Tether has a total market cap of $4.12 billion and approximately $26.29 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.43 or 0.01422636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00121090 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, B2BX, BitMart, LBank, OOOBTC, Upbit, Bit-Z, QBTC, Exmo, IDAX, Cobinhood, Instant Bitex, UEX, FCoin, Binance, Kucoin, DigiFinex, Trade By Trade, BtcTurk, Sistemkoin, CoinTiger, ABCC, MBAex, Liqui, C2CX, TDAX, Coinut, ChaoEX, Gate.io, IDCM, ZB.COM, OKEx, Kraken, CoinBene, Bitfinex, Kryptono, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, CoinEx, Bibox, Bittrex, DragonEX, Iquant, TOPBTC, EXX, BigONE, Poloniex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

