TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

TTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TTI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.90.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,582,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after buying an additional 1,224,630 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 972,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 362,866 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.