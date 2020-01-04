Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Gabelli raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,353,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,481 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 53,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,955,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after buying an additional 127,204 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,439,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,313,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

