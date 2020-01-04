Tezos Trading 5.8% Lower This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00016908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $877.47 million and $39.46 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch.

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

